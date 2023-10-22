PlayStation's Visual Arts is the latest games company hit by layoffs

PlayStation's Visual Arts is the latest gaming company to have been hit by layoffs.

As spotted by VGC, a number of developers from Visual Arts Service Group have taken to social media to announce their redundancies and seek out new opportunities.

"Unfortunately, following a wave of layoffs, last week was my last at Playstation," senior level designer Daniel Bellemere – who's worked on blockbuster games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising – wrote on LinkedIn.

"While this is certainly not news I was hoping for, I'm grateful to have had a chance to work amongst extremely talented colleagues on incredible projects and I'm leaving with good memories of my time there. I am starting to actively look for my next challenge."

The Last of Us Part 1 rigging artist Sean Teo left a similar note on their LinkedIn page: "My contract at PlayStation Visual Arts has unfortunately come to an end. I am currently looking for a new role and I am flexible with working on video games, cinematic films, and commercial work."

"Goodbye PlayStation / Sony Interactive Entertainment, it’s been real!" said Matt Barney, hinting that they "knew this layoff wave was coming". They had previously worked with teams at San Diego Studio, Firewalk Studios, PlayStation Studios, and XDEV as a recruiter.

"For the past few months, I knew this layoff wave was coming. I love PlayStation and I always will… I mean, I stayed when I had the chance to leave, so obviously!

"I loved every single minute of partnering with you! However, I have learned today that I will unfortunately no longer be your Staffing partner."

This announcement is just the latest in a line of substantial cuts across the games industry, with the likes of Epic, Microsoft, Take-Two, Riot Games, EA, Twitch, Meta, Unity, Ubisoft, CD Projekt, Roblox, Embracer, Amazon, and Sega, to name but a handful, all announcing reductions in 2023.

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics saw its numbers cut in September, whilst Pinball FX – also part of Embracer – was also recently hit by layoffs.

Back in August, Embracer revealed it would be shutting down Saints Row developer Volition Games "effective immediately", and also previously confirmed it was considering selling Borderlands developer Gearbox as part of its restructuring efforts. Embracer-owned Saber Interactive also recently announced it would be halting development on its multiplayer Evil Dead game. This announcement also saw the company state that its planned Switch release of the game had been cancelled entirely.