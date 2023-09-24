Plaion celebrates Payday 3's launch by giving away a "month's average salary"

Publisher Plaion marked the release of Payday 3 earlier this week by giving away "a month's average salary" to one lucky Londoner.

Choosing London because it's reportedly the city that struggles "most with money management", Plaion set up a cross-city publicity stunt to put the local community to the test and have them follow the trail to a secret location where a "specially-branded van" hosted 2000 fake dollar bills.

You can see highlights of the promotion in the video below:

PAYDAY 3 | FOLLOW THE MONEY.

Those lucky enough to grab a "winner variant" note – which would've been tricky given it took less than 10 minutes for the van to be cleaned out – were then entered into a draw for the unspecified monetary prize.

It's unclear how many "winner variant" notes were on the van, or if a winner has been selected yet.

As part of the promotion, Plaion commissioned a survey of 2000 employed adults and discovered that 37 per cent of us would rob a bank if it was guaranteed they'd get away with it – yes, I was surprised at how low that percentage was, too – by bringing on celebrities like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Lewis Hamilton, and Derren Brown to be the muscle, getaway driver, and guard hypnotist, respectively.

Starbreeze insists it is "working hard" to keep servers online after Payday 3 players endured a second consecutive evening of disruption.

After a three-day early access period for some players, Payday 3 released on 21st September, but players have struggled to get online at peak times due to continuing server issues that have shutdown matchmaking, making it impossible to play the always-online heist shooter.