Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Payday 3 is having a three-day technical open beta starting this week

On Xbox and PC.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Following Payday 3's closed beta in August, developer Starbreeze has announced a three-day "technical open beta" for its co-op heist shooter - running from this Friday, 8th September to Monday's 11th September - ahead of this month's full launch.

The goal, once again, is to stress test Payday 3's servers ready for its 21st September arrival on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, only this time Starbreeze is throwing open the doors to anyone that fancies getting stuck in - as long as they're on Xbox Series X/S or Steam.

As for what'll be available this time around, it's very much the same story as before; the Payday series' clown-masked original quartet - Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf - will all be playable, as will be the No Rest for the Wicked bank heist, which can be tackled either stealthily or guns a-blazing, depending on your own particular whims.

Ian has a good old nose at Payday 3.Watch on YouTube

Additionally, all difficulties will be playable in Payday 3's technical open beta, with a level cap set at Infamy Level 22 and a Weapon Level Progression of 8.

Xbox players eager to get involved in the technical open beta can do so via the Xbox Insider Hub App, while PC players will want to point themselves toward Payday 3's Steam page when things get underway this Friday, 8th September.

Payday 3 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam and Epic), and Game Pass on 21st September, and you check out Ian Higton's early impressions elsewhere.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch