Payday 3 is having a three-day technical open beta starting this week

Following Payday 3's closed beta in August, developer Starbreeze has announced a three-day "technical open beta" for its co-op heist shooter - running from this Friday, 8th September to Monday's 11th September - ahead of this month's full launch.

The goal, once again, is to stress test Payday 3's servers ready for its 21st September arrival on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, only this time Starbreeze is throwing open the doors to anyone that fancies getting stuck in - as long as they're on Xbox Series X/S or Steam.

As for what'll be available this time around, it's very much the same story as before; the Payday series' clown-masked original quartet - Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf - will all be playable, as will be the No Rest for the Wicked bank heist, which can be tackled either stealthily or guns a-blazing, depending on your own particular whims.

Ian has a good old nose at Payday 3.Watch on YouTube

Additionally, all difficulties will be playable in Payday 3's technical open beta, with a level cap set at Infamy Level 22 and a Weapon Level Progression of 8.

Xbox players eager to get involved in the technical open beta can do so via the Xbox Insider Hub App, while PC players will want to point themselves toward Payday 3's Steam page when things get underway this Friday, 8th September.

Payday 3 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam and Epic), and Game Pass on 21st September, and you check out Ian Higton's early impressions elsewhere.