Palworld apologises for "infinite loading" server connection issues

"Please wait a moment before trying to connect to the servers."

News by Vikki Blake
If you're encountering an infinite loading screen when trying to connect to Palworld servers this weekend, you are not alone.

The official Palworld X/Twitter account acknowledged that, further to the patch that deployed earlier in the week, some players may be experiencing "congested access".

PALWORLD Early Access Review: Is It Worth It?

"Following the recent patch, numerous logins are concurrently underway, leading to congested access," the team explained in the statement.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience, but please wait a moment before trying to connect to the servers."

After apologising to players and thanking them for their understanding, Pocketpair confirmed that single-player, co-op, and private servers should remain "relatively" unaffected by the connection issues. No further fixes or workarounds were offered at this time, and some players have opined that the problems persist even at quieter times.

ICYMI, earlier this week, The Pokémon Company issued a statement confirming it was now "investigating" whether Pocketpair's astonishingly successful Palworld has infringed its intellectual property rights.

Not that that has dampened enthusiasm for Palworld among players, of course. On Friday we saw Palworld's Steam concurrent numbers pass two million for the first time, making Palworld the second game ever on Steam to do so after PUBG. It also once again broke its own concurrent user record yesterday (Saturday 27th), hitting a new high of 2,101,867 concurrent players.

Gears of War creator Cliff "CliffyB" Bleszinski says Palworld's astonishing success "kinda validates" a pitch he'd made to Epic "many years ago".

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

