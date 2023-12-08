Outside of GTA 6 and Geoff Keighley, here's what else happened this week

Morning! With the GTA 6 trailer released, and the night of Geoff done with, we thought it might be handy to gather together a few of the other things that happened this week in case you missed them. This is not an exhaustive list by any means - it was a busy week.

Firstly, don't let A Highland Song pass you by. The latest game from Inkle is "a magical sonnet hidden beneath a game." It's unusual and very special.

And it wasn't the only game reviewed this week. Elsewhere, Ubisoft takes a trip to the world of the Na'vi, with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Our piece from Vikki is currently a review in progress.

Elsewhere: Baldur's Gate 3 gets a new epilogue, and Lego comes to Fortnite. Atari 50 added 12 new games in an update. Also, before the Geoffs, we got the Day of the Devs, with some really beautiful looking games to keep an eye on.

Much, much less cheery now: Nintendo's canceled an event in Tokyo because of threats to staff, and Bungie staff are worried about their future.

League of Geeks has also paused development of its game Jumplight Odyssey with redundancies for 50 percent of its workforce. There have also been layoffs at TinyBuild, the publisher of Hello Neighbor, and at New World Interactive, which is owned by Embracer, and at Codemasters, which is owned by EA. Our thoughts go out to all affected by this.