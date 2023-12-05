Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration just added 12 more games in free update

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, the acclaimed interactive history of Atari from developer Digital Eclipse, has just added 12 more retro games as part of a free Holiday Content Update.

Atari 50, if you're unfamiliar, released at the tail-end of last year, drawing immediate acclaim for its wonderfully rich delve into Atari's 50-year history, mixing extensive interviews with designers, developers, and other prominent industry figures with archival content include documentary footage, design documents, and original artwork.

That in itself is an absolute treat, but Atari 50 also includes more than 90 playable arcade and console games from the company's illustrious, industry defining back catalogue, ranging from Pong and Breakout to the likes of Asteroids, Adventure, and more. It even features a number of previously unreleased titles, including Akka Arrh - which received an acclaimed reimagining from legendary developer Jeff Minter earlier this year.

Atari 50 - Holiday Content Update trailer.

And as of today, Atari 50's initial line-up of gaming classics and curios has expanded by 12 on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, with Atari having now confirmed a full list of additions after a bit of a social media tease last week. As per Digital Eclipse's patch notes for today's Holiday Content Update - which will be followed by "more titles, more in-depth interviews, and more behind-the-scenes goodies" in future free content expansions - owners can now dive into the below as part of their journey through Atari's past:

Adventure II (homebrew) - Atari 2600

Bowling - Atari 2600

Double Dunk - Atari 2600

Maze Craze - Atari 2600

Miniature Golf - Atari 2600

MotoRodeo - Atari 2600

Aquaventure (prototype) - Atari 2600

Save Mary (prototype) - Atari 2600

Super Football - Atari 2600

Return to Haunted House (homebrew) - Atari 2600

Circus Atari - Atari 2600

Warbirds - Atari Lynx

Fans of Atari 50 should also check out Digital Eclipse's recently released - and equally well-received - The Making of Karateka, which gives a similarly thorough interactive documentary treatment to Prince of Persia designer Jordan Mechner's 1984 classic Karateka. The Making of Karateka is the first in Digital Eclipse's new Gold Master Series, which promises to tell the "full stories of games that changed the world."