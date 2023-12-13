Only 5 days left to get this Meta Quest 2 VR £50 pre-Christmas cashback offer

Since the release of the Meta Quest 3 VR headset the Meta Quest 2 has received various discounts, bundles and promotions - making it an excellent value option to get into VR gaming.

If you've been thinking about picking up a Meta Quest for someone this Christmas, you can get the Quest 2 system for £250 and get £50 back, either with a voucher or cash back depending on where you buy it.

If you're after some extra presents for less, then the fastest way of getting the £50 is from Amazon which will get you £50 of Amazon credit once your order has been dispatched:

Make sure you don't use 1-click ordering to get this offer, you'll need to add the Quest 2 to your basket and then checkout to get the email with the voucher code.

There's a similar deal available at John Lewis, where you'll get a £50 voucher to spend there after you've bought a Meta Quest 2 and enter your transaction number at this redemption site. You can only claim this gift card from 21 January, so if you want the extra money now you'd be better off with Amazon's promotion.

If you'd rather just get straight cashback, you can get £50 back when you buy the VR headset from Very and use the code "VKESW" at checkout. It's not clear how quickly you'll get the cashback, but £50 will be credited back to your method of payment.

All of these offers expire by 17 December, so you've got until the end of the week to grab a Meta Quest 2 for £250 and save yourself £50 on Christmas or New Years shopping.

