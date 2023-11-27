One of the best micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch is on sale for Cyber Monday

There's several hours left of Cyber Monday 2023 and on top of the many offers that may still be available from the previous weekend, there's a whole new load of gaming deals and more to check out.

One we've spotted is this great discount off the 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card, now available for just £34.99 at Currys, saving you £17.50 off its original price.

If you're in the US, Amazon has this same micro SD card discounted too, charging just $31.99.

UK

US

Having expanded storage is becoming more and more of an important aspect that many have to consider as file and game sizes continue to grow, and with this SD card, you'll be able to give your system a boost with a large amount of extra space. Whilst this SD card can be used in phones, tablets, and more, many will find this particularly useful for their Nintendo Switch, and for that it's well worth considering.

For more of the best offers available through Cyber Monday 2023, be sure to check out all our other gaming deal pages and more where we'll be highlighting and sharing the best picks we find.