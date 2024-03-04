Octopath Traveler delisted from Nintendo eShop

Square Enix's RPG Octopath Traveler has been delisted - temporarily, at least - from the Nintendo eShop.

The game's disappearance was noticed at the end of last week, though it's still available on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Some fans have linked Octopath Traveler's delisting due to an apparent change in publisher. Archived versions of the game's eShop product page show that its publisher was changed from Nintendo to Square Enix a some point between 11th February and 1st March.

As spotted by Wario64, US Nintendo customer support has created a page titled "Why am I unable to purchase Octopath Traveler Through Nintendo eShop?" which states the game is "temporarily unable for purchase" as of 1st March. "The game will be available to purchase again soon," Nintendo adds.

Octopath Traveler was published by Square Enix in Japan and Nintendo for all other regions, according to the game's Wikipedia page. Indeed, the game can still be bought on the Japan eShop, which suggests the change in publisher is the reason behind the delisting.

The game and its sequel Octopath Traveler 2 were both developed by Square Enix and Acquire. Acquire was purchased by FromSoftware owner Kadokawa Corporation last month.

Square Enix trademarked Octopath Traveler's "HD2D" visual style after the game released, and the developer used the style in its other RPGs Triangle Strategy and the 2022 remake of Live A Live.