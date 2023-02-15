If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Octopath Traveler, Alien Isolation among latest to leave Xbox Game Pass

Also: FF13 Lightning Returns and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Xbox Game Pass departures.

Microsoft has listed another set of titles due to leave Xbox Game Pass in the near future - and there are several high profile departures.

The excellent survival horror Alien Isolation and the top-rated Dragon Ball FighterZ are among the crop set to depart on 28th February.

Square Enix role-players Final Fantasy 13: Lightning Returns and Octopath Traveler are also getting the chop.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

Stylish top-down roguelike Crown Trick and moody naval puzzle adventure Far: Changing Tides are also set to depart.

Finally, both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of Madden NFL 21 will also be sent off the field.

If you fancy trying any of the above before their departure, you now have just under a fortnight to do so. As a final reminder, another set of Game Pass titles will leave the subscription service tomorrow, 16th February, including Alan Wake developer Remedy's CrossfireX campaign.

But it's not all bad news. In case you missed it, February's first batch of new additions has already been detailed, and it includes Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Shadow Warrior and Cities Skylines, among others.

Yesterday, Microsoft sought to explain its own admission Xbox Game Pass lowers base game sales.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch