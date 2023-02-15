Octopath Traveler, Alien Isolation among latest to leave Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has listed another set of titles due to leave Xbox Game Pass in the near future - and there are several high profile departures.

The excellent survival horror Alien Isolation and the top-rated Dragon Ball FighterZ are among the crop set to depart on 28th February.

Square Enix role-players Final Fantasy 13: Lightning Returns and Octopath Traveler are also getting the chop.

Stylish top-down roguelike Crown Trick and moody naval puzzle adventure Far: Changing Tides are also set to depart.

Finally, both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of Madden NFL 21 will also be sent off the field.

If you fancy trying any of the above before their departure, you now have just under a fortnight to do so. As a final reminder, another set of Game Pass titles will leave the subscription service tomorrow, 16th February, including Alan Wake developer Remedy's CrossfireX campaign.

But it's not all bad news. In case you missed it, February's first batch of new additions has already been detailed, and it includes Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Shadow Warrior and Cities Skylines, among others.

Yesterday, Microsoft sought to explain its own admission Xbox Game Pass lowers base game sales.