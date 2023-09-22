Nintendo Switch Online adds Kirby and the Amazing Mirror next week

Nintendo Switch Online's retro library is growing bigger yet again with another Kirby addition.

On 29th September, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror will be available to play via the Game Boy Advance emulation service. You'll need a Switch Online subscription and the Expansion Pack to access it.

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror was released in 2004 for GBA and it tells the story of Kirby, who accidentally gets split into four different Kirbys, as he saves the Mirror World from dark corruption. The original release supported local multiplayer via Game Link Cable.

Multiplayer on Switch Online will support both local and online play thankfully. The main game and all subgames, where you can compete to eat the most food or have a wave surfing race, can all be played in multiplayer.

Earlier this month, Switch Online received four retro games, three of which had never been released outside of Japan before. This included Kirby's Star Stacker and Quest of Camelot (based on the movie of the same name).

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror drops on 29th September - will you be checking it out?