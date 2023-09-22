If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Switch Online adds Kirby and the Amazing Mirror next week

For Expansion Pack subscribers only.

Image credit: Nintendo
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Nintendo Switch Online's retro library is growing bigger yet again with another Kirby addition.

On 29th September, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror will be available to play via the Game Boy Advance emulation service. You'll need a Switch Online subscription and the Expansion Pack to access it.

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror was released in 2004 for GBA and it tells the story of Kirby, who accidentally gets split into four different Kirbys, as he saves the Mirror World from dark corruption. The original release supported local multiplayer via Game Link Cable.

Newscast: Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos and potential launch titles discussed.Watch on YouTube

Multiplayer on Switch Online will support both local and online play thankfully. The main game and all subgames, where you can compete to eat the most food or have a wave surfing race, can all be played in multiplayer.

Earlier this month, Switch Online received four retro games, three of which had never been released outside of Japan before. This included Kirby's Star Stacker and Quest of Camelot (based on the movie of the same name).

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror drops on 29th September - will you be checking it out?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch