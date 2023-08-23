If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is getting a Nightdive remaster this November

On Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

A screenshot from Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered showing a bulbous alien enemy with four legs and four arms, including an organic gun arm, standing in a stark, futuristic compound.
Image credit: Nightdive Studios
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Six years after it gave Turok 2 the remaster treatment and eight since it did the same to part one, retro specialist Nightdive Studios is back to finish what it started, and is concluding the trilogy with a Turok 3 remaster for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch on 14th November.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, as it's more formally known, initially launched for N64 and Game Boy Color (albeit in a considerably different form) back in 2000, around about the same time Jarvis Cocker was meeting up by the fountain down the road. For the trilogy's final outing, players could choose between two protagonists - Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2 protagonist Joshua Fireseed - as they worked to defeat the Oblivion and its Flesh Eater followers in another bout of dinosaur-flavoured first-person shooter action.

Turok 3's remaster - which uses the N64 version as its base - marks the first time the game has been available since its original release, and Nightdive is promising a range of improvements, including enhanced environment art, character models, and updated weapon models, alongside "advanced rendering features" that'll include the likes of anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered announcement trailer.

It'll offer up to 4K 120fps performance on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, while controller enhancements include rumble and, on Switch, optional gyro controls. Finally, Trophies and Achievements will be available on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox when Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered arrives on all platforms on 14th November.

“The Turok series is one of the classic touchstones of gaming and being able to provide the newest and improved version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a great feeling," Nightdive's director of business development Larry Kuperman wrote in a statement accopmaying today's announcement. "It makes full use of the latest version of our KEX engine, and we're excited to share the game with players later this year."

Comments
