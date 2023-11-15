Turok 3 remaster accidentally released early in Europe, as Nintendo misses last-minute delay

The new Turok 3 remaster has slipped out earlier than planned in Europe and Australia, following confusion over the game's recently-delayed launch date.

For fans here in Europe, this means the game is available now but contains bugs and lacks quality-of-life improvements which developer Nightdive Studios had intended to remedy in the version of the game set to officially launch elsewhere in two weeks' time.

For fans elsewhere, such as in the US and Canada, Turok 3 is still due to launch on 30th November with those final tweaks included.

A look at the Turok 3 remaster in action.

The confusion stems from last week's last-minute delay to Turok 3, announced on Friday. In a statement on the situation, Nightdive says Nintendo of Europe was unable to act in time to sort this, and so the game was pushed live yesterday on its previous 14th November launch date.

"We have been working with the team at Nintendo of Europe to adjust the launch date so that our latest patch fixes were included, but unfortunately, our holiday schedules did not align," a statement from Nightdive Studios reads.

"As a result, our European and Australian audiences will receive a version of the game with known bugs and missing quality-of-life improvements," Nightdive continued.

These tweaks include a fix to a crash which occurs when accessing the Start menu during the game's introduction, a cheat code for invincibility, and more.

Full update including the original message and our patch notes breakdown can be found on our Discord:https://t.co/FWSjaucLmj

Nightdive Studios says the game's early release in Europe and Australia has impacted the ability to then apply these features - which will now arrive here in "mid-December".

We've contacted Nintendo for more.

Nightdive's Turok 3 remaster marks the first time the game has been available since its N64 debut in 2000. It promises enhanced environment art and character models, updated weapon models, plus "advanced rendering features" that'll include anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur.