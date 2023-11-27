New Tribes game seen in first gameplay footage

Videos of gameplay from a new Tribes entry have been shared online ahead of a public playtest later this week.

The most recent release in the series was Tribes: Ascend in 2012, which was developed and published by Hi-Rez Studios.

Tribes 3: Rivals is in development by Prophecy Games, an independent studio which was founded in 2019 within Hi-Rez Studios.

Two videos of Tribes 3: Rivals playtesting, captured by Blitz on the official Tribes Discord server, show the game's 5v5 capture the flag mode in snowy and desert maps plus a range of weapons available to use in loadouts. Prophecy Games has shared screenshots from the game on the server too (some of which have been compiled on ResetEra).

As Prophecy Games originated from Hi-Rez, many of the developers from Tribes: Ascend are working on Tribes 3, the studio's community manager said on Discord. "A lot of the core team from [Tribes: Ascend] is still involved in the development for this new Tribes game, especially on the maps and physics side," they stated.

Prophecy Games is planning a "larger-scale" playtest for Wednesday and Thursday this week (29th and 30th November), and players will be allowed to stream their gameplay. 5v5 capture the flag is currently the only game mode available for playtesting.