New Layers of Fear teaser is an "Unreal Engine 5 tech showcase"

"Experience the visually stunning world of Layers of Fear."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Bloober Team has dropped a new Layers of Fear "showcase" teaser to show off "the power of Unreal Engine 5" and its "advanced technological tools".

The team says that "the Lumen, Ray Tracing, and Niagara effects" help "create visuals and effects that are beyond words and feel lifelike".

[4K] Layers of Fear - Unreal Engine 5 Tech Showcase Video / Release: Jun 2023.

The new trailer follows an 11-minute video that dropped last month which also showed off the gameplay changes and new visuals.

"Experience the visually stunning world of Layers of Fear, one of the first games to utilise the power of Unreal Engine 5 and advanced technological tools," the description explains. "Come with us on an immersive journey as we explore how we incorporated these cutting-edge features to bring you one of the most visually striking horror games out there.

"With the latest engine, we expedited the development process and introduced a host of technical novelties that make this game a spectacular visual treat."

Layers of Fear - the somewhat confusingly named remake of developer Bloober Team's psychedelic horror hits Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2 - is set to release in June 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

