Bloober Team's Layers of Fear remake coming in June

Bloober Team has announced a June launch window for Layers of Fears - the slightly ridiculously named remake of Layers of Fear 1 & 2 - and shared a new trailer to coincide with the news.

Layers of Fears is being co-developed with Anshar Studios, and sees the original Layers of Fear, its Inheritance DLC, and Layers of Fear 2 rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 for a spot of new-gen shininess, and reimagined as a single, generations-spanning "psychedelic horror chronicle".

The first Layers of Fear game, which released back in 2016, charted the story of a painter on the verge of completing his masterpiece, while 2019's Layers of Fear 2 told the tale of an actor making a movie onboard a labyrinthine ocean liner. Bloober's remake(s) will revisit each protagonist's respective unravellings, bringing new visuals, gameplay, and expanded plot lines said to "cast a new light on the overarching narrative".

Layers of Fear - Release Time Reveal Trailer.

More specifically, Layers of Fears includes a "new story chapter", titled The Final Note, in which players take on the role of The Painter's rarely seen wife from the first game. It's still not entirely clear how all this will come together - whether Layers of Fears will consist of discrete spruce-ups with some new material on the side, or if everything will be reworked into a cohesive whole - but we do know all will be revealed in June thanks to Bloober's latest announcement.

There's no exact release date for Layers of Fears' arrival yet, but it'll be launching for PC (via Steam and Epic), Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

It's a busy time for Bloober Team, of course; alongside Layers of Fears, the studio - which also developed The Medium, Observer, and Blair Witch - has a new survival horror IP in the works in conjunction with Take-Two's Private Division, and is also remaking Konami's seminal horror classic Silent Hill 2 for release at a later date.