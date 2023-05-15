If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Layers of Fear remake launching 15th June on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

And a PC demo's out now.

Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

Having left us a vague "June" launch window for its Layers of Fear remake over the last few months, developer Bloober Team is finally ready to talk specifics, confirming its "psychedelic horror chronicle" will be releasing for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 15th June.

Layers of Fear is a bit of an unusual proposition, taking Bloober Team's two previous Layers of Fear titles (as well as the first game's Inheritance DLC), then reimagining it all as a single, interlinking narrative, featuring striking Unreal Engine 5 visuals, new gameplay elements - including a lantern to ward off shadowy terrors - and expanded plot lines.

This time around, the familiar unravellings of a painter on the verge of completing his masterpiece and a legendary actor making one final movie on a labyrinthine ocean liner - as featured in Layers of Fear 1 and 2 respectively - are accompanied by a new "story chapter" following the painter's rarely seen wife, plus a new framing device focusing on a lighthouse-bound character known as The Writer, tying the whole thing together.

Watch on YouTube
Layers of Fear 10-minute gameplay walkthrough.

If that sounds like an appealing proposition, PC fans can currently investigate the Layers of Fear remake's "first few minutes", alongside its opening cinematic, in a new playable limited-time demo. It's available now on Steam and will remain so until Monday, 22nd May.

The full version of Layers of Fear, as we now know, launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on 15th June.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

