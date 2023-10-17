New King Kong game is a swing and a miss with the internet

Watch NYCC Insider now!

Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan
Published on

There's a new King Kong game out right now, but you might not have known about it. Developer IguanaBee and publisher GameMill Entertainment have remained silent on social platforms about the game, despite the fact it only released earlier today.

The reason for that may be the state of the game at release. Full walkthroughs and cutscene footage have been shared on social media and are gaining traction for the game's poor quality.

IguanaBee is a small studio based in Chile which developed party game Headsnatchers and third person shooter G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. GameMill Entertainment is a company which has published games for franchises through licensing deals. Its most successfully published title is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which a sequel is in development for.

The release trailer for Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is raising eyebrows over its graphics, gameplay and animations, and its $40/£35 price tag. Case in point:

The game is looking so bad, it's even drawing comparisons to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which was heavily criticised for its performance when it released earlier this year.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is out on PC, PS4/5, Switch and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, though if you're looking for a more decent King Kong game experience, some fans are suggesting you try out Peter Jackson's King Kong, the 2005 game for the PS2.

Eurogamer has contacted GameMill Entertainment regarding the game's performance.

