Last chance today! Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Fallout set leaks appear to show Vault-Tec

Atomic smitten.

Image credit: Bethesda
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

New photos and a video which show filming of Amazon Prime's upcoming Fallout TV adaptation have leaked online.

Filming looks to be taking place at a set depicting a Vault-Tec building, with the company's logo painted in white on the floor. One zoomed-in photo shows a van with the writing "Hawthorne Medical Laboratories - A Division of Vault-Tec Corporation", further suggesting the set is a Vault-Tec office of some sort.

Another photo shows an actor filming dressed up in armour and holding a taped together gun, and in the background there looks to be another actor in a white lab coat.

The leaks appear to have been taken from inside the building serving as the Vault-Tec office, meaning the source is presumably someone who worked on the show's production. It's unclear where the photos first originated online, but they're now spreading on Twitter via various accounts.

Details of the Fallout TV series and its plot are still thin, though Todd Howard has stated it will not be a retelling of the games. Earlier set leaks have shown Vault 32 and vault dwellers, and a Super Duper Mart.

An official shot shared by Amazon last year confirmed Vault 33 will appear in the series, a location which has not been previously explored in the Fallout games.

Actors confirmed to be a part of the adaptation include Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Ella Purnell (voice of Jinx in Arcane), and Walton Goggins as a ghoul.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch