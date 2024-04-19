Netflix will no longer share subscriber numbers, following password crackdown

Netflix will no longer publicly share its subscriber numbers, the streaming giant has announced, as it reaps the rewards of its recent password-sharing crackdown.

In a business update, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the move was due to the ongoing evolution of its business model to incorporate revenue from advertising and from subscribers who now have to pay extra to add-on access for friends and family outside their primary household.

This meant that deriving Netflix's success purely from subscriber figures was now "historical" maths, Peters said.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Video game TV and movie adaptations that need to happen next?Watch on YouTube

But Netflix will still update investors when the streaming service grows, and when it reaches major milestones, Peters continued.

For now, Netflix's revenue is up year-on-year, with successes such as Guy Ritchie hit The Gentlemen and the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. (Has the Three Body Problem done enough to secure a second season? We still do not know.)

Currently, Netflix stands at 296.6 million subscribers - up nine million more over the last quarter. When we will next get an update, however, remains to be seen.

In December, Netflix's head of gaming revealed the company had more than 10 games in development within its internal studios, which include Oxenfree developer Night School Studio and Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox.

Yesterday, the streaming service announced the end of its TV series based on The Witcher, after a fifth season which is now shooting back-to-back with its fourth.