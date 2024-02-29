Open-world Terminator: Survivors heading to Steam early access in October

Terminator: Survivors, the previously untitled open-world Terminator game announced by publisher Nacon back in July 2022, has resurfaced with a new cinematic trailer and a Steam early access launch day of 24th October this year.

Terminator: Survivors is being developed by Nacon Studio Milan, the team behind motorcycle racer Rims Racing and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, and is set four years after the catastrophic Judgment Day prophesised in the first two Terminator films.

Cast as a survivor of humanity's near-extinction, players - either working solo or co-operatively with up to three friends - must attempt to "reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind."

Terminator: Survivors | The Aftermath Trailer Terminator: Survivors - The Aftermath Trailer.

In more specific terms, it'll see players roaming a hazardous post-apocalyptic open-world in search of materials, resources, information, and other survivors as they set about establishing a base of operations for their fledgling group.

"But you're not alone," warns today's reveal announcement. "Skynet's machines will hound you relentlessly and rival human factions will fight for the same resources you desperately need."

There's an atmospheric, if largely unilluminating, trailer to go with today's news, but expect more concrete details in the run-up to Terminator: Survivors' Steam early access launch on 24th October this year. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release will follow "at a later date".