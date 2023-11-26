Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nab this Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard for only £68 this Black Friday

A great, compact Mac keyboard.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Upgrading your mouse or keyboard is one of the best and cheapest ways to snap up a great deal this Black Friday weekend.

If you're a Mac user, you're in luck. Logitech's MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard is down to just £67.99 over at CCL's eBay store. All you have to do is use the code 'BUYBETTER20' at checkout to snap up this deal.

Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard (Mac) - £67.99 - from CCL

Buy now

Some of us prefer chiclet style keyboards over mechanical ones thanks to the smaller designs they offer, and the Keys Mini is a great example of this.

However, ergonomics are still at play here thanks to the sculpted keys and backlighting to ensure it's still a joy to type away into the night. And with it being made for Mac, there are Mac-specific shortcut keys that make this an ideal companion for your Mac or iPad.

This is just one of many deals that we've covered this Black Friday weekend as scores of products have been discounted by retailers. Check out our deals guide to make sure you get the most savings when upgrading your tech.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals Logitech Mac
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments