Nab this Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard for only £68 this Black Friday

Upgrading your mouse or keyboard is one of the best and cheapest ways to snap up a great deal this Black Friday weekend.

If you're a Mac user, you're in luck. Logitech's MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard is down to just £67.99 over at CCL's eBay store. All you have to do is use the code 'BUYBETTER20' at checkout to snap up this deal.

Some of us prefer chiclet style keyboards over mechanical ones thanks to the smaller designs they offer, and the Keys Mini is a great example of this.

However, ergonomics are still at play here thanks to the sculpted keys and backlighting to ensure it's still a joy to type away into the night. And with it being made for Mac, there are Mac-specific shortcut keys that make this an ideal companion for your Mac or iPad.

This is just one of many deals that we've covered this Black Friday weekend as scores of products have been discounted by retailers. Check out our deals guide to make sure you get the most savings when upgrading your tech.