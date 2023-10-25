If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

N64 classic Mario Party 3 coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Chairmen of the board.

A gloriously polygonal Bowser takes to the floor in Mario Party 3
Image credit: Nintendo
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Get ready for friendships to be ruined all over again! Mario Party 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online as part of its expansion pack offerings.

The Nintendo 64 classic will be making its debut later this week, on 27th October.

"According to legend, when friends and family gathered around a Nintendo 64 system to compete in Mario PartyTM 3, fun times were bound to follow," the trailer teases. Fun times yes, but I am also sure there were some swiftly disconnected controllers in my house as well.

Mario Party 3 - Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

With its arrival on Nintendo's subscription service, players will be able to get their hands on "70 ALL-NEW Mini-Games!", as the artwork proudly proclaims. And, we won't be bored, as there are new boards as well.

Meanwhile, Daisy and Waluigi will also join the fray, with both characters being absent from earlier Mario Party releases (which are already part of Nintendo Switch Online's catalogue).

You can see a little teaser for what is in store in the video above.

Mario Party 3 will join several other Nintendo 64 classics already on the service, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye 007, PilotWings 64 (which was announced along with a rather sensual trailer in October last year. I fully recommend you give it a watch) and Yoshi's Story, to name just a few.

Are you ready to roll the dice once more?

Mario and Peach run from a Thwomp in Mario Party 3
Sorry Peach, but it is chaos that reigns here! (Is what I imagine this Thwomp is saying). | Image credit: Nintendo

