MSI Claw pre-orders: price, release date and where to buy

The MSI Claw, the latest rival to the Steam Deck, is set to release on 20th March in the UK and 15th March in the US. The new handheld gaming console starts at £699/$699, with the top-end configuration going for £799/$899. You can find out where to buy the MSI Claw in the UK and US, as well as its specs, down below.

Where to buy the MSI Claw

The MSI Claw is the latest product in the slowly expanding range of gaming PC handhelds, looking to compete with the likes of the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally. Looks-wise the Claw is more akin to the ROG Ally, but it is significantly more expensive than Asus' handheld, which is currently £600 and has been discounted regularly, and even more expensive than the top-end Steam Deck OLED.

To justify that price, MSI are doing things a bit differently with the internals. The MSI Claw will use Intel’s Core Ultra processors paired with an Intel Arc graphics chip with eight Xe-cores, which is similar in architecture to the Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards.

The MSI Claw also boasts an impressive 53Wh battery, which should equate to up to two hours of gaming at maximum load, though time will tell if that remains consistent. You do get thunderbolt 4 port for charging and connectivity, and you'll be playing your games on a seven-inch, 1080p, 48–120Hz variable refresh rate LCD display.

