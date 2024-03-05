Meta deleting Oculus accounts at the end of the month

Meta Quest owners have a little over three weeks to make sure they've migrated their old Oculus accounts to a Meta one.

On 29th March, Meta will delete any remaining Oculus accounts and all apps, associated store credits, achievements, and friend lists. Past that date, it'll be lost unless users migrate to a Meta account using the email address on their Oculus account.

Meta has been sending emails to Meta Quest owners to remind them of the deadline (via The Verge), following a gradual shift from Oculus accounts, which are linked to Facebook accounts, to email-based Meta accounts.

In August 2020, Meta announced all Quest users would need a Facebook account in order to use their headsets by 1st January 2023. After people reported merging their Oculus account with a newly-created Facebook account had essentially bricked their headsets, Meta introduced a new account system in August 2022, allowing people to bypass the Facebook account requirement.

So, if you have an Oculus Rift or Meta Quest headset and you haven't used it in a couple of years, this change might affect you, especially if you'd like to keep hold any games you've purchased and store credits. It's worth checking your inbox to see if you've received an email from Meta, or you can head straight to Meta's website to create a Meta account.