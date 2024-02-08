Lost Hellden is a gorgeous hand-painted RPG from Final Fantasy veterans

Artisan Studios has announced a new hand-painted RPG, with visuals and music from Final Fantasy veterans.

Lost Hellden is a new Japanese RPG that appears to be taking quite a traditional approach.

Hitoshi Sakimoto (who composed the scores for Final Fantasy 12, Final Fantasy Tactics, and Tactics Ogre among others) is providing music and audio direction, while Takeshi Oga (Gravity Rush, Siren, Final Fantasy 11 and 14) is providing illustrations.

The trailer above shows off the beautiful hand-painted aesthetic, both of the expansive backdrops and the characters.

The story, meanwhile, has an intriguing premise: Lost Hellden is set in a world where its inhabitants are bound to one of the Seven Deadly Sins in a strange religious ceremony.

Of course, this goes wrong for a pair of twins, which marks the catalyst for a story of self-discovery.

Lost Hellden will be released in 2025 across PlayStation consoles, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam, Epic, GoG), and Nintendo Switch.

A demo is also planned for release later in the year.

Artisan Studios is based in Quebec and its previous games include Astria Ascending and Super Neptunia RPG.

With its gorgeous, dramatic backdrops and seemingly turn-based battles, this looks like it could appease RPG fans looking for a more traditional experience away from the action-focused recent Final Fantasy games.