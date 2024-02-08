Lost Hellden is a gorgeous hand-painted RPG from Final Fantasy veterans

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Lost Hellden artwork with blue-haired protagonist in collage with other characters in painterly style
Image credit: Artisan Studios
Ed Nightingale
Artisan Studios has announced a new hand-painted RPG, with visuals and music from Final Fantasy veterans.

Lost Hellden is a new Japanese RPG that appears to be taking quite a traditional approach.

Hitoshi Sakimoto (who composed the scores for Final Fantasy 12, Final Fantasy Tactics, and Tactics Ogre among others) is providing music and audio direction, while Takeshi Oga (Gravity Rush, Siren, Final Fantasy 11 and 14) is providing illustrations.

Lost Hellden - Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

The trailer above shows off the beautiful hand-painted aesthetic, both of the expansive backdrops and the characters.

The story, meanwhile, has an intriguing premise: Lost Hellden is set in a world where its inhabitants are bound to one of the Seven Deadly Sins in a strange religious ceremony.

Of course, this goes wrong for a pair of twins, which marks the catalyst for a story of self-discovery.

Lost Hellden screenshot of battle against giant ogre Ephagon boss
Lost Hellden screenshot of battle against Veles mystical humanoid creature
Lost Hellden screenshot of internal structure with orange glow and giant hole in the floor
Lost Hellden screenshot of grey stone tower and blue sky
Lost Hellden looks beautiful. | Image credit: Artisan Studios

Lost Hellden will be released in 2025 across PlayStation consoles, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam, Epic, GoG), and Nintendo Switch.

A demo is also planned for release later in the year.

Artisan Studios is based in Quebec and its previous games include Astria Ascending and Super Neptunia RPG.

With its gorgeous, dramatic backdrops and seemingly turn-based battles, this looks like it could appease RPG fans looking for a more traditional experience away from the action-focused recent Final Fantasy games.

Awaiting cover image

Lost Hellden

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

