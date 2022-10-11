Logitech's G Pro X gaming headset is its lowest-ever price during Amazon's Early Access sale

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is happening right now until the 12th of October, and is serving as a sort of second Prime Day where members of the Amazon subscription service can find loads of huge discounts across every category on the site.

Here at Jelly Deals and Eurogamer we're looking for the best deals on games, consoles, and accessories, and we've spotted a huge saving on a gaming headset from Logitech that is well worth grabbing during the Prime Early Access sale.

The G Pro X is one of Logitech's best headsets for gaming, and has been used by many professional esports players and streamers, and right now Prime members can get it for just £52 which is a 57 per cent discount on its original price and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, if you're not already you can sign up to a free one month trial of the service if you've not used a trial before or been a Prime member previously. You'll also get free next day shipping on all your orders that month.

The G Pro X features next-gen 7.1 surround sound provides greater positional and distance awareness, with 50-mm drivers with a unique hybrid mesh construction that deliver clear and precise sound imaging and improved bass, as well as the option to design your own EQ profiles or use ones made by pro gamers so your sound can suit your needs.

As well as sounding good, the G Pro X will make your voice sound good to others thanks to the Blue VO!CE pro-grade microphone that is completely detachable from the headset if you're travelling or don't need it.

This is one of the best headset deals we've seen in a while so grab it while you can today or tomorrow.