Lego Shadow the Hedgehog set officially revealed

Lego has now revealed its Shadow the Hedgehog set, due to arrive on 1st January 2024 in the UK.

Following the Sonic, Tails, Amy and Robotnik sets released in August, Lego teased new sets would be on the way for Knuckles, Shadow and Rouge last month.

Shortly after, the Shadow set leaked online - but now it's official!

Shadow the Hedgehog Escape features the Dark Ride motorbike as well as the lab tank he was kept in. Lastly, there's a Clucky and RhinoBot Badnik.

I'm presuming, too, the Shadow figurine is compatible with the speed sphere launcher so he and Sonic can race each other.

The set is priced at £18.99 in the UK and available to pre-order on the Lego store. In the US, it's $19.99 and arrives a month earlier on 1st December.

The full Shadow the Hedgehog Escape set | Image credit: Lego

We're still awaiting a look at the Knuckles and Rouge sets, though. I'm guessing the Knuckles set will be based on Angel Island with a giant Master Emerald, while the Rouge set is inspired by her treasure-stealing escapades in Sonic Adventure 2.

For more video game Lego, check out the Mario sets and the forthcoming Animal Crossing sets.