Lego Knuckles, Shadow and Rouge teased for Sonic the Hedgehog sets
UPDATE: Shadow set leaks.
UPDATE 02/11/23: The Shadow the Hedgehog Lego set has now leaked online.
Fan account Tails' Channel has shared a first look at the Shadow's Escape Lego set, which purportedly releases in January next year with a tentative price of $20.99.
The set features the already revealed Shadow figure, along with the Dark Rider motorbike from the Shadow the Hedgehog game. There's also the tank he was kept in, something seen at the end of the Sonic the Hedghog 2 film.
There's no official word yet from Sega or Lego.
Here’s the first look at the Shadow’s Escape LEGO set.— Tails' Channel, celebrating 15 years (@TailsChannel) November 1, 2023
👉 Releases January 2024
👉 Tentative price at 20.99 US#SonicNews pic.twitter.com/lipEM6O0ce
ORIGINAL STORY 24/10/2023: Knuckles, Shadow and Rouge are coming to the Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets.
The Lego and Sega collaboration was officially revealed back in April and released in August, featuring cute figures of Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Robotnik.
Now, three other popular figures are on the way - as teased in a new social media post by Lego.
It seems the villainous Robotnik has "caused production delays" of the characters, though when they'll be officially released is unknown. It's also unknown what new sets these characters will be available with: could we get something inspired by Sonic & Knuckles, or Sonic Adventure 2?
Knuckles is particularly interesting, characterised as always with very oversized hands. Shadow, meanwhile, will look very cool speeding around the Lego zones - presumably he'll be compatible with the speed sphere launcher as Sonic is.
The team is working hard to fix this matter as fast as possible.— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 23, 2023
#Sonic pic.twitter.com/doGpxOvKeR
The existing Sonic Lego sets include the classic Green Hill Zone, Tails' Workshop, Amy's Animal Rescue Island, and more.
And it's not the only Lego gaming collection: earlier this month Nintendo revealed Animal Crossing Lego is on the way.
Figures of popular characters like Isabelle and Tom Nook are to be included in a range of sets, which of course will include Nook's Cranny.