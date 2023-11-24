Here are all the latest Black Friday gaming deals, as they happen
Here are today's best Black Friday gaming deals as we spot them.Live
Black Friday is here, and we've already been given lots of exciting gaming discounts. This includes an Xbox Series X for £359 (was £479.99), and an Xbox Series S for just £189 (was £249.99). This fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle is also up for grabs over Black Friday which contains a Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £269.85.
There's heaps of Black Friday deals on video games and gaming accessories too like PS5 controllers and Xbox controllers for as little as £39, plus headsets, charging stations and more. We here at Jelly Deals are on hand to help you find the best Black Friday gaming deals all week long and through to Cyber Monday, so that you can head straight to the good stuff rather than sifting through every deal across the net.
The most popular gaming mouse is the cheapest it's been all year.
Logitech's G502 wired gaming mouse is the most popular gaming mouse on Amazon, where it's reduced to £26.90 for Black Friday.
Xbox wireless controllers are £39 at Amazon
Xbox controllers have been on sale for a couple of days now, with the Black and White versions available for £39 and some other colourways on sale for £40.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for £33 a month and £0 upfront
Another good deal on the Samsung S23 phone, this time for only £33 a month and £0 upfront.
Get a 128GB Samsung S23 in your choice of colour, along with 100GB of Three data for £33 a month and £0 upfront from Mobile Phones Direct.
Kingston's 2TB KC3000 SSD makes for an ideal PC or PS5 upgrade at £85.37
Use code BUYBETTER20 at CCL's eBay store to get this high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD for £85 - one of the best prices we've seen on a 2TB SSD of this speed. This is a drive we've tested and recommended over at Digital Foundry for what it's worth, ranking amongst the best PS5 SSDs.
Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch for £234
The Monster Hunter Rise Limited Edition Nintendo Switch console is £223.99 on eBay with code BUYBETTER20.
Don't be concerned by the seller name, beautystoresltd has 99.9% positive feedback and has sold over 12,000 items
Elden Ring on PS5 is only £29.56 from The Game Collection
Worthy Tarnished, PS5 copies of Elden Ring are only £29.56 from The Game Collection's eBay outlet.
Rare deal on an OLED gaming laptop for just £799
Get this Acer Swift Go 14-inch Laptop for £799, down from £999.
Specs include: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 2880 x 1800 OLED Display, Windows 11.
Digital Foundry's Will Judd notes it has decent gaming performance and that it's rare to see an OLED laptop at such a low price.
Best VPN Black Friday deals
If you're looking for a VPN deal this Black Friday, we've rounded up the best ones in our guide linked here.
- Privado 2 Year Subscription - £1.11 per month + 3 months free
- Privado 2 year subscription - $1.11 per month + 3 months free
Save £20 on the PS5 Slim at Currys
Save £20 on a PS5 Slim pre-order at Currys with the code "SLIM20"
Despite only being available to pre-order for a day, Currys has added a discount code to save you £20 on a PS5 Slim disc console, making it £460:Use code SLIM20 at Currys
Get a standard Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports for £239.96 with code BUYBETTER20 from the Game Collection's outlet at eBay. Only a few left.
This 43-inch LG 4K TV is on sale for just £229
Save £110 on the 43-inch LG 43UR80006LJ LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, now £229 (was £339)
This 2023 model promises 4K HDR picture vibrancy, colour and depth. It also has Alexa voice control built-in. Other sizes have smaller savings and you can find the links for each below:
43-inch for £229 (Out of Stock)
50-inch for £359 with code "LGTV50"
55-inch for £389 with code "LGTV50"
This eBay promo code gives you 20 per cent off at select retailer outlets
Good morning folks! Black Friday has officially landed! We're kicking things off with this eBay promo code where you can save 20 per cent or up to £75 off at select retailer outlets.Our top retailer picks can be found in our post linked here, as well as a few of the best deals we've spotted. Use code BUYBETTER20 at eBay
Meta Quest 2 VR headset deals are back at Amazon
Meta Quest 2 VR headset deals are back in stock at Amazon after previously selling out. You can save $50/£50 plus get a $50/£50 digital Amazon voucher.
In the US you'll need to enter the code META50 at the checkout:
Meta Quest 2 - 128GB Holiday Bundle - $249.99 + $50 digital credit from Amazon US
Meta Quest 2 - 256GB Holiday Bundle - $249.99 + $50 digital credit from Amazon US
In the UK, the voucher code wil be sent to you via email after you've made your purchase:
Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One VR Headset - 128 GB - £249.99 + £50 gift card
Get an Xbox Series X for £341.86
Get an Xbox Series X for £341.86 from ShopTo's eBay account with code "OFFER5"
If you're a Lego and/or a Lord of the Rings fan, this one's for you...
The amazing Lego Lord of the Rings Rivendell scene set is on sale at Amazon for £390. Still a big price, but the cheapest it's been so far. The set includes 15 minifigs including Frodo, Sam, Bilbo Baggins, Boromir, Gimli, Aragorn, Legolas, Elrond and Gandalf the Grey.
If you're looking for a new SD Card for your handheld, here are the best SD card deals we've spotted today:
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card - £28 at Amazon (was £38)
- Samsung 512GB PRO Plus MicroSDXC - £35 at Amazon (was £48)
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC - £26 at Amazon (was £40)
- Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card - £65 at Amazon (was £69)
Our first Meta Quest 2 bundle has appeared: the Meta Quest 2 256GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle is up on Amazon and reduced by 16%
Get the fully-wireless VR system with 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback and get Resident Evil 4 VR to play straight away for £420.
iPhone 15 Black Friday deal
Another decent deal for those of you looking for a new iPhone 15, this time only £30 with a £129 upfront cost.
Get the new iPhone 15 with 250GB of data on iD mobile (runs on Three) for £30 a month and £129 upfront.
The Xbox Series X has gotten a smidge cheaper again, thanks to the discount code "SAVE5" that you can use on eBay.
Use the code "SAVE5" at checkout to get the console for £341.86 from ShopTo via eBay.
Saves you £28 in total. Same price if you buy each product separately in the Black Friday sale right now but handy bundle if you are after both anyway.
Small £14.99 discount on the PS5 DualSense Edge controller from The Game Collection.
On the Apple side of things, the best iPhone 15 deal currently looks like this offer from AO, where you can get 300GB of data for £42 a month and only pay £9 upfront for the phone.
The contract is with Three, and you're tripling the amount of data you'd normally get for £42 a month, and you can pick any of the five available colourways.
Get a new Samsung S23 with 250GB of Data for £30 a month and £49 upfront at Carphone Warehouse.
Get 250GB data for the price of 100GB on iD mobile (uses Three's network), and get the Galaxy S23 128GB in your choice of 4 colours for just £30 a month.
Get up to 60 per cent off a selection of Echo Devices with Alexa
The £269.85 Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is still available
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is still on sale over on ShopTo's eBay store for £269.85. Still the best price we've seen. Retails for £309.99 so you're saving just over 40 quid.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is now just £25 at Amazon
Get Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS5, PS4 and Xbox for 58 per cent off at Amazon.
Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5 and Xbox Series X is just £29.99 at Amazon
Get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 and Xbox Series X for better than half price at Amazon
Save £7 on the official PS5 controller charging stand. Super handy to keep two controllers charged at the same time.
Good morning all! We're back for day four of Black Friday Week and there's still plenty of great deals being rolled out before the official sale starts tomorrow.
This epic bundle from Currys serves a 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K 120Hz OLED TV with a PlayStation 5 disc console for just £1,588 from Currys. This is a huge deal, with the TV being separately discounted to £1,399, giving you a PS5 console for just an additional £189.
Missing the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster courses? You can get the Booster Course Pass for just £15.85 from ShopTo
Redeem the download code and get 48 more courses and 8 additional characters to use in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
And for the handheld gamers, the SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO microSDXC card is down to £23 - a 70% discount off it's original price!
With read speeds up to 200MB/s and writes up to 140MB/s, along with that coveted A2 rating, this is a brilliant all-round SD card for Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, as well as phones and cameras.
For those wanting some good external/portable solid state storage, the 1TB Crucial X8 is nearly 60% off at Amazon - only £48:
This is a great option for playing older Xbox One/PS4 games on your newer console, or storing current-gen games cold. Its 1050MB/s speeds are great for file transfer and for playing games on PC, too.
If you're looking for a new wireless gaming mouse, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is down to £63 at Amazon - a 52% discount.
Weighs only 74g, features 9 programmable buttons with a 5-button action panel, a 180 hour battery with fast charging and connects via Bluetooth/2.4 GHz.
Back to gaming deals now after our Household deals bonus-round, and the ever-popular Crucial P5 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD is 61% off at Amazon. The SSD with 6600MB/s sequential reads and random read/write speeds of 630K/700K IOPS is now just £50.
This Russell Hobbs kettle is now half price at Amazon, making it just £19.99.
The 1.7 litre kettle has apparently sold 7,000 times in the past month and is Amazon's bestselling kettle. Its fast boil feature means you can make a brew in around 54 seconds.
ShopTo are selling the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for just £269.85 via their eBay account.
This is the best price we've seen and the cheapest Switch OLED deal so far. It also comes with three months of Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to race online with friends and access a library of classic NES and SNES games.
The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer is on offer for £179 - its cheapest price yet on Amazon thanks to a £70.99 discount.
It has two drawers for extra air frying goodness- be it chips, chicken wings, or even reheating pizza! This air fryer can also help save on energy consumption compared to a conventional oven.
Save on AA batteries this Black Friday
Not the hugest saving in the world but these AA Energizer batteries are still a great price at Amazon right now.
We all need loo roll and the cheapest way to buy it is in bulk. This pack of 60 Splesh by Cusheen 3-ply Toilet Roll is now just £20.39 at Amazon UK for Black Friday.
If your omelettes usually end up looking more like scrambled egg, this Salter Omelette Maker will be your new best friend. There's a fiver off it making it just £12.99.
I have one of these myself and it makes some pretty darn good omelettes! Easy to clean too.
Electric toothbrushes are usually on sale most of the year but here's a few of the best Black Friday deals we've found so far at Amazon:
- Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush- £34.99 (Was £100)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 - Sonic Electric Toothbrush - £59.99 (Was £109.99)
- Oral-B iO5 Electric Toothbrush- £89.99 (Was £280)
This bestselling Instant Pot 60 Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker is on sale for just £60 at Amazon - it's lowest price ever (Was £89.99).
You can cook all kinds of meals in this nifty pressure cooker, and it seems to cook at Sonic-like speeds - up to 70 per cent faster than other methods. Less time cooking and more time gaming!
This bestselling Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner, model number: NZ801UKT is back down to its lowest price for Black Friday at Amazon. It's now just £179, saving you a massive 40 per cent.
It's great for getting rid of pet hairs, and its lift away tech and bunch of extra tools means you can use it on your stairs, sofa or even gaming chair.
Black Friday Week: Day 3 of the best early offers
Good morning all! It's mid-week already and Black Friday proper is just two sleeps away. This morning we're going to share a quick bonus round of deals featuring Black Friday bargains on household essentials.
So if you're after a new vacuum cleaner, air fryer or even a new kettle or toothbrush, stick around and you'll find the best deals so far for these.
PS5 Disc consoles are still being sold for just £359.85 via ShopTo's eBay account.
That's a massive £120.14 off its RRP. If you want to bag a PS5 for the cheapest price we've seen so far, we recommend jumping on this amazing deal before it's gone.Buy now
A certified refurbished Xbox Series X Console is just £329
This certified refurbished Xbox Series X deal offers even more money off a next-gen console this Black Friday. It's been thoroughly tested and inspected to deliver you the same quality as a brand new one. And, for peach of mind, it comes with a standard 12-month warranty.
A full price Xbox Series X console will normally set you back £479.99, so you're saving an incredible £150.99 by opting for this refurbished Xbox deal.
This Xbox Series S bundle is now only £189 at Amazon (Was £249.99)
The Xbox Series S is a digital-only console and one of the most affordable ways to jump into next-gen gaming, offering gameplay of up to 120 FPS. This bundle features the Series S with a 512GB SSD, Xbox Wireless controller and three months of Game Pass Ultimate, which lets you access hundreds of games including Starfield and Halo Infinite.
Those in the US can buy the same Series S bundle from Walmart for $249 (Was $299.99)
The Asus ROG Ally has been discounted by £100 off at Currys, now £599.99.
This Windows-based portable PC gaming console features a 7-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also comes with 512GB SSD storage.
512GB Micro SD drops to £25.59
The 512GB Samsung Evo Select micro SD card has been reduced to £25.59 at Amazon
The Evo Select 512GB offers read speeds up to 130MB/s and meets the A2 standard for random performance. Digital Foundry have said it's a good choice for expanding your Switch or Steam Deck storage.
In the US, you can get the same card just named differently for $28.99.
Buy now from Amazon UK for £25.59
PS5 DualSense down to £38.99
The Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller is now £38.99 from Amazon UK
A saving of £26! Cosmic Red and Nova Pink have also been discounted to the same price, while other colours start from £39.99.
DualSense wireless controllers can also be used on PC and are one the best PC controllers.
Good morning everyone! We're back for another day of sharing the very best early Black Friday gaming deals. Let us know in the comments if you're looking for anything in particular and we'll do our best to source you the best deals we can find.
We've got a bunch of great gaming offers lined up so stick with us as we begin round 2 of our live blog!
The 4TB WD_BLACK SN850X SSD is £220 at Amazon
The SN850X is the best SSD around right now, and its biggest capacity model has hit a new low price of £220 at Amazon. This is a great choice for building or upgrading a high-end PC thanks to the 7300 MB/s speeds and huge capacity.
Logitech's excellent G Pro X wireless headset is half price at Amazon
Logitech's G Pro X wireless headset is still one of the best headsets around, and is currently 50% off at Amazon - just £109 - an excellent deal for a headset with 2.0 Surround Sound, a 20 hour battery life and an excellent Blue microphone.
Get a Logitech Wireless headset for under £30
The excellent budget Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is 60% off at Amazon, only £29.90, and offers Dolby Atmos with an 18 hour battery in a lightweight design.
Black and White Xbox wireless controllers are on sale for £38.99
The Robot Black and Carbon White Xbox controllers have been discounted to just £38.99 for Black Friday at Amazon. Other colours are on sale too with prices starting from £39.99.
PS5 Disc consoles are down to a bargain price of £359.85
ShopTo are selling PS5 Standard consoles via eBay for £120.14 off its RRP. It's the cheapest price we've seen so far. They're in limited quantity so you'll need to be quick to bag one for this incredible price.Buy now