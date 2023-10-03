Latest Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix makes His Majesty the cat bald once again

Baldur's Gate 3 fans, rejoice! For Larian has heard the cries of the people and addressed, nay fixed the glaring issue it introduced with patch three.

I'm talking about, of course, His Majesty the cat. Formerly a sphynx cat, he was changed into a different breed to differentiate him between another bald cat encountered later on in the story.

I've been slowly chugging through Baldur's Gate 3 and two months after its release on PC, I finally reached Act Two this weekend. Upon meeting His Majesty for the first time last night, my initial reaction was "ah, this is the bald cat everyone was upset about," and I can understand why. With the hair, he just doesn't command the same respect.

Thankfully, Larian has been listening to player feedback and reverted His Majesty back to his former glory. "More importantly," the studio wrote in the hotfix patch notes, "we shaved His Majesty." Now he's just as smooth and hairless as he was the day he first graced us with his digital presence.

This latest hotfix also addresses an annoyance introduced in patch two which caused companions to hand their belongings to you when dismissed. Dismissed companions won't saddle you (read: me) with hoards of camp supplies and all that tat you're (read: I'm) planning on selling, which is appreciated.