If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Latest Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix makes His Majesty the cat bald once again

That's one clean-shaven puss.

Baldur's Gate 3 His Majesty the cat, as a bald sphynx cat
Image credit: Larian Studios
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 fans, rejoice! For Larian has heard the cries of the people and addressed, nay fixed the glaring issue it introduced with patch three.

I'm talking about, of course, His Majesty the cat. Formerly a sphynx cat, he was changed into a different breed to differentiate him between another bald cat encountered later on in the story.

I've been slowly chugging through Baldur's Gate 3 and two months after its release on PC, I finally reached Act Two this weekend. Upon meeting His Majesty for the first time last night, my initial reaction was "ah, this is the bald cat everyone was upset about," and I can understand why. With the hair, he just doesn't command the same respect.

A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 - with every class explained.Watch on YouTube

Thankfully, Larian has been listening to player feedback and reverted His Majesty back to his former glory. "More importantly," the studio wrote in the hotfix patch notes, "we shaved His Majesty." Now he's just as smooth and hairless as he was the day he first graced us with his digital presence.

This latest hotfix also addresses an annoyance introduced in patch two which caused companions to hand their belongings to you when dismissed. Dismissed companions won't saddle you (read: me) with hoards of camp supplies and all that tat you're (read: I'm) planning on selling, which is appreciated.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch