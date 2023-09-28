Baldur's Gate 3 latest hotfix doesn't address dismissed companions dumping their belongings on you

Larian Studios has released hotfix number seven for Baldur's Gate 3, to address more issues with crashes and saves.

Unfortunately, it doesn't address one of the annoyances introduced with Patch 3 - companions handing over their inventory to your character when they're dismissed.

Patch 3 added the highly requested Magic Mirror in camp, allowing players to change their character's appearance (bar race, subrace, and any "cosmetic modifications" made down to your own decisions).

Larian's posted the patch notes for hotfix seven on Steam, here's the specific issues which have been fixed.

Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.

Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.

Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers' Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.

Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.

Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.

Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.

Larian says it's aware of the issue of dismissed companions lumping you with their stuff and is currently investigating. The studio says its "preparing additional hotfixes" for the problem and other issues being raised in feedback from players.

I've run into this "shared items when dismissing companions" feature, and it's bloody annoying! Here's hoping Larian gets a hotfix for it out soon.