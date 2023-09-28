If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 latest hotfix doesn't address dismissed companions dumping their belongings on you

Wyll you please take your inventory back?

Baldur's Gate 3 promotional screenshot showing Shadowheart ponder a mysterious device.
Image credit: Larian.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Larian Studios has released hotfix number seven for Baldur's Gate 3, to address more issues with crashes and saves.

Unfortunately, it doesn't address one of the annoyances introduced with Patch 3 - companions handing over their inventory to your character when they're dismissed.

Patch 3 added the highly requested Magic Mirror in camp, allowing players to change their character's appearance (bar race, subrace, and any "cosmetic modifications" made down to your own decisions).

A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 - with every class explained.Watch on YouTube

Larian's posted the patch notes for hotfix seven on Steam, here's the specific issues which have been fixed.

  • Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.
  • Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.
  • Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers' Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.
  • Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.
  • Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.
  • Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.

Larian says it's aware of the issue of dismissed companions lumping you with their stuff and is currently investigating. The studio says its "preparing additional hotfixes" for the problem and other issues being raised in feedback from players.

I've run into this "shared items when dismissing companions" feature, and it's bloody annoying! Here's hoping Larian gets a hotfix for it out soon.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch