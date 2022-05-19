If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Join us for the inaugural Eurogamer Game Club tomorrow at 2pm

As we discuss Castlevania Anniversary Collection.
Robert Purchese avatar
Blog by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Published on

It's nearly time for the inaugural Game Club and we're so excited about it. No one has ever invited us to something like a book club before! And that's exactly what this is: a chance for us all - you and us - to wear knitted jumpers and talk passionately about a game we've all been playing. And the game, in this case, is the free game we gave away to premium supporters earlier this month: the lovely Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

What did you think of it? Did you manage to get through all nine games? I'll be bloody impressed if you have. Which did you like the most? Perhaps you have some burning hot-take you can't wait to share. Well, save it for Game Club.

There'll be a few of us and we'll be live right here from 2pm tomorrow. We hope you'll join us too. All you need is a packet of biscuits and your brain, and you're good to go. You can even pretend it's work - I'll clear it with your manager for you.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free reading experience, exclusive features, early access to The Eurogamer Podcast and Eurogamer Weekly, and game key giveaways.

Support us View supporter archive

About the Author

Robert Purchese avatar

Robert Purchese

Senior Staff Writer

Bertie is senior staff writer and Eurogamer's Poland-and-dragons correspondent. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better.

More Blogs

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch