If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon MMORPG "is now essentially confirmed to be in development", job listing suggests

"It's developed under the codename Project Skyline, with the initial codename being Project H."

Screenshot of Aloy from a Horizon Forbidden West trailer
Image credit: Guerrilla
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

More details about an MMO based on Guerrilla's Horizon franchise have popped up online via two new job listings.

Video game researcher Kurakasis took to Twitter/X earlier today to detail "everything" they know to date about the upcoming game, including a rumour that it will be an "MMORPG to be precise". They also shared details of job listings that seem to confirm the game in development may be called "Land of Salvation".

21 Horizon Forbidden West Advanced Tips - HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST NEW PS5 GAMEPLAY.

"The game is now essentially confirmed to be in development, as an NCSoft employee posted a job listing on LinkedIn with a codename logo stylised similarly to the logo of Horizon games," Kurakasis said. "It's developed under the codename Project Skyline, with the initial codename being Project H."

The game is seemingly coming to PC and mobile – there's no mention of PS5 on either job listing currently available online – and is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. It "is expected to launch significantly later than Aion 2, which is anticipated to be released in 2024/2025". It's thought around 140 people were working on the game in September 2023.

"The project is developed in Sung-Gu Lee's Lineage IP division and is led by Hong-Young Choi who previously was head of Lineage W development," Kurakasis added. "The project started around 2021, according to a former NCSoft employee's resume on LinkedIn and Facebook."

"NCSoft registered a domain for what appears to be a game titled Land of Salvation. Land of Salvation could POTENTIALLY be an official title for the Horizon MMO," Kurakasis said. "This assumption is based on the fact that it is the only unannounced game we know of that could be revealed soon. Of course, it could be some other project we are not aware of."

The leak comes just weeks after Sony and Guild Wars publisher NCsoft announced a strategic partnership, which aims to "expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation's reach to a wider audience".

NCsoft head Taekjin Kim and Sony's Jim Ryan signed this partnership, with the companies now set to "collaborate in various global business fields, including mobile" together.

While no specifics were mentioned, the two companies stated they are "evaluating a range of potential opportunities with an aim to foster strategic synergy". This will include leveraging NCsoft's "technological prowess" as well as Sony's "global leadership in the entertainment field".

While neither party alluded to anything in this vein, a report last year stated an MMO set in Sony's Horizon IP was in the works at NCSoft.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Horizon Forbbiden West

PS4, PS5

Horizon: Zero Dawn

PS4, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Guerrilla Games iOS Leaks NCsoft PC PS4 PS5 Recruitment
See 4 more RPG Shooter Sony Sony Computer Entertainment
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments