Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

After report of Horizon MMO, NCSoft and Sony announce strategic partnership

Going mobile.

Sony and NCsoft partnership header image showing company logos on a grey background
Image credit: Sony/NCsoft
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Sony and Guild Wars publisher NCsoft have today announced a strategic partnership, which aims to "expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation's reach to a wider audience".

NCsoft head Taekjin Kim and Sony's Jim Ryan signed this partnership, with the companies now set to "collaborate in various global business fields, including mobile" together.

While no specifics were mentioned, the two companies stated they are "evaluating a range of potential opportunities with an aim to foster strategic synergy". This will include leveraging NCsoft's "technological prowess" as well as Sony's "global leadership in the entertainment field".

Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

The NCsoft exec said the Korean video game developer and publisher will "deliver a new and enjoyable experience to our audience across and beyond genres and regions" thanks to this partnership with Sony.

"Partnering with NCsoft advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation's reach to a wider audience," added Sony's Ryan.

"NCsoft shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for players everywhere, and together we're excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming further."

Guild Wars 2 promo image
NCsoft published the Guild Wars games. | Image credit: NCsoft

While neither party alluded to any thing in this vein, a report last year stated an MMO set in Sony's Horizon IP was in the works at NCSoft.

At this time, a source familiar with both Sony and NCsoft said the two companies had "tentatively agreed to pursue a business partnership in which [NCsoft] will create new games using Sony's promising game IP".

It seems like this newly signed partnership could well be the first step ahead of an official Horizon MMO announcement from Sony. We will keep you posted.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Android iOS NCsoft PS4 PS5 Sony
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments