After report of Horizon MMO, NCSoft and Sony announce strategic partnership

Sony and Guild Wars publisher NCsoft have today announced a strategic partnership, which aims to "expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation's reach to a wider audience".

NCsoft head Taekjin Kim and Sony's Jim Ryan signed this partnership, with the companies now set to "collaborate in various global business fields, including mobile" together.

While no specifics were mentioned, the two companies stated they are "evaluating a range of potential opportunities with an aim to foster strategic synergy". This will include leveraging NCsoft's "technological prowess" as well as Sony's "global leadership in the entertainment field".

The NCsoft exec said the Korean video game developer and publisher will "deliver a new and enjoyable experience to our audience across and beyond genres and regions" thanks to this partnership with Sony.

"Partnering with NCsoft advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation's reach to a wider audience," added Sony's Ryan.

"NCsoft shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for players everywhere, and together we're excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming further."

NCsoft published the Guild Wars games. | Image credit: NCsoft

While neither party alluded to any thing in this vein, a report last year stated an MMO set in Sony's Horizon IP was in the works at NCSoft.

At this time, a source familiar with both Sony and NCsoft said the two companies had "tentatively agreed to pursue a business partnership in which [NCsoft] will create new games using Sony's promising game IP".

It seems like this newly signed partnership could well be the first step ahead of an official Horizon MMO announcement from Sony. We will keep you posted.