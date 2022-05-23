Horizon Forbidden West is back at the top of the UK physical chartsThanks to new PS5 bundle.
Horizon Forbidden West is back at the top of the UK physical charts three months after its release.
Sales of the game rose 94 percent week-on-week, largely thanks to a new PS5 bundle that includes the game with the console.
Fresh console stock also means other PS5 games have leapt into the charts: Gran Turismo 7 is back up to tenth place with a 38 percent sales rise, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart re-enters at 15 with a 275 percent sales rise (thanks GamesIndustry.biz).
Nintendo Switch Sports drops to second place in the charts after three weeks at the top of the chart - its physical sales dropped 37 percent.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga drops to third place, while Nintendo rounds out the top five with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe maintaining fourth place and Pokémon Legends: Arceus rising from sixth to fifth.
Last week's biggest new release was Evil Dead - The Game, which dropped this week from fifth to twelfth place.
Below is the full top ten - remember these are just physical sales in the UK.
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Minecraft (Switch Edition)
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- FIFA 22
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Gran Turismo 7
