Horizon Forbidden West is back at the top of the UK physical charts three months after its release.

Sales of the game rose 94 percent week-on-week, largely thanks to a new PS5 bundle that includes the game with the console.

Fresh console stock also means other PS5 games have leapt into the charts: Gran Turismo 7 is back up to tenth place with a 38 percent sales rise, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart re-enters at 15 with a 275 percent sales rise (thanks GamesIndustry.biz).

Nintendo Switch Sports drops to second place in the charts after three weeks at the top of the chart - its physical sales dropped 37 percent.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga drops to third place, while Nintendo rounds out the top five with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe maintaining fourth place and Pokémon Legends: Arceus rising from sixth to fifth.

Last week's biggest new release was Evil Dead - The Game, which dropped this week from fifth to twelfth place.

Below is the full top ten - remember these are just physical sales in the UK.