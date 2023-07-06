Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Hitman developer opens new studio in Brighton

IO has "active development" on Project 007, Project Fantasy, and Hitman.

Image credit: IO Interactive
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

IO Interactive, the developer behind the Hitman series and the upcoming James Bond game, has announced the opening of a new studio in sunny Brighton.

The studio marks the fifth for IO, which already has offices in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, and Istanbul.

All five studios are working on the next James Bond game, codename Project 007, which was first announced in 2021 and will be a "wholly original" origin story, a first for the secret agent in video game form.

IO Interactive hasn't revealed much else about the project, though studio co-owners Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak told Bertie earlier this year they're "rediscovering new sides of the agent fantasy with James Bond" in creating a game and narrative with the character.

IO's studios are also all working on Project Fantasy, the online RPG which is rumoured to be an Xbox console exclusive, and whatever's next for the Hitman series.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
