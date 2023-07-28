Here's the last ever Xbox Games with Gold lineup

Microsoft has announced its last ever round of Xbox Games with Gold additions.

Users will be able to get their hands on Blue Fire and Inertial Drift from 1st August, with both games available until 31st August.

Blue Fire is an adventure game set in the world of Penumbra. The game promises temples to explore, puzzles to solve and "wild enemies" to overcome.

Inertial Drift, meanwhile, is an arcade racing game that offers up 16 cars and 20 "wild" tracks for players to experience. All of these racing shenanigans take place in a "90s retro future".

We called Inertial Drift a a "unique and exhilarating arcade racer" in our Eurogamer review.

"Inertial Drift is about you and the road, pure and simple," wrote Martin. "It's about placing this novel twin stick drifting in your hands and letting you explore its nuances, and exploit the potential in each car and each apex until you edge further up the leaderboard.

"It's just about the most stylish, thrilling racer I've played in an absolute age."

Before these additions arrive on the service, there is still time to scoop up July's Games with Gold offerings: Darkwood and When the Past was Around. Darkwood is available until 31st July, while When the Past was Around is available until 15th August.

The last ever Games with Gold titles. Image credit: Microsoft

As a reminder, Games with Gold will come to a close on 1st September. It will subsequently be replaced with Game Pass Core, Microsoft's "evolution of Xbox Live Gold".

Anyone who is already a member on Xbox Live Gold will automatically become a Game Pass Core member on 14th September, with no change in pricing. In the UK, Games with Gold is currently £7 a month.