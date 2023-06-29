Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

July's Xbox Games with Gold includes nightmarish top-down survival horror Darkwood

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Xbox has revealed its Games with Gold titles for July.

A big draw this month is Darkwood, the nightmarish survival horror game from Acid Wizard Studio, which will be available between 1st July until 31st July.

Darkwood, which originally released on PC in 2017, is a frightening horror experience that combines exploration, combat, scavenging, crafting and survival into an extremely unusual whole. Our Donlan called it "a masterclass in how to undermine the audience in tiny, gnat-bite ways" when he played it back in 2019.

Here's a trailer for Darkwood. If you go down to the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise...

Joining it on Games with Gold later in the month is When the Past was Around.

This title is tonally very different from Darkwood. It's an adventure point-and-click puzzle game about all "love, moving on, letting go, and the joy and pain of everything in between".

I had a little look on Steam and this game currently has a swathe of Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, with users complimenting its music, art, puzzles and story.

When the Past was Around will be available through Games with Gold from 16th July until 15th August.

I have to say, When the Past was Around does look rather delightful.

Games with Gold games are available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members.

You can keep up to date with the latest offerings thanks to our handy guide, here.

