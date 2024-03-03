Helldivers 2 director says there's no need to "compare" it with Halo – "just let gamers enjoy both"

Helldivers 2 creative director has hit back at fans pitting the Helldivers 2 franchise against Halo, saying we "need more compassion and union in the world, and less rivalry."

Responding to the rivalry on X/Twitter, Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO and Helldivers 2's creative director, Johan Pilestedt, said that we should just "let gamers love and enjoy both, either or neither".

"Why compare?" asked Pilestedt, when an X/Twitter account claimed, "sorry Xbots, but everyone knows it's the truth" above an image that said Helldivers 2 was greater than Halo.

"Just let gamers love and enjoy both, either or neither," Pilestedt insisted. "We need more compassion and union in the world, and less rivalry."

The OP responded to Pilestedt, calling the CEO "awesome" but doubling down, stating: "Halo still got DECIMATED by Helldivers".

Pressed to acknowledge whether or not "a bit of friendly rivalry could be a great thing", Pilestedt said: "Indeed. Also in business. Neither monopoly or cut-throat competition makes the world a better place".

ICYMI, two fake Helldivers 2 games popped up on Steam this week, both masquerading as Arrowhead's hit shooter in a bid to scam people into buying their product. Each title listed Arrowhead as its developer, and PlayStation as its publisher.

As Victoria reported at the time, a message sent around the official Arrowhead Discord warned the community of these fake games, stating that the only legitimate releases were Helldivers 2 and Helldivers 2: Super Citizen Edition, with the correct release date of 8th February.

"People posting as us trying to scam people is obviously very sad and frustrating, and for that as well as for security reasons, we urge you to stay clear of them," Arrowhead's community manager wrote at the time. "Again, the only two Helldivers 2 products we market are Helldivers 2 and Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition."