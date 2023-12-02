GTA 6 TikTok leak "has come from the son of a Rockstar Games employee"

A seven-second TikTok video claiming to be a "first look at GTA 6" has gone viral, and unsubstantiated rumours reckon the leak comes via the son of a Rockstar developer.

It's almost impossible to go online these days without being smacked in the face by at least half a dozen purported GTA 6 "leaks", but this one was more plausible than most, which is probably why it gained traction. Quickly.

Two videos have been posted by the seemingly throwaway account i_see_in_4k, and both have - in the last couple of hours – shared a few tantalising seconds of what the poster insists is GTA 6.

Now, however, GTABase.com – a site that provides "trusted coverage" about all things Rockstar – says that "in a totally unexpected turn of events, it appears the 'leaked' footage has come from the son of a Rockstar Games employee". However, there's currently no way to verify that claim – nor the footage itself, of course.

In a totally unexpected turn of events, it appears the 'leaked' footage has come from the son of a Rockstar Games employee. pic.twitter.com/T8oyT42hSE — GTABase.com (@GTABase) December 2, 2023

"We initially planned to make no further comment, but think it is wiser to limit the spread of misinformation," the site said. "There are rumours circulating about Rockstar Games taking down the video - we have yet to see evidence of this.

"The evidence to suggest the video has come from someone related to the employee in question is fairly convincing. Again, if this is true it’s extremely disappointing that this has occurred so close to the official reveal.

"It's possible that the photo being used as evidence is not the son of the employee, or that the source of this leak is from a third-party attempting to pose as such."

We'll keep you posted as and when this story evolves.

We don't have long to wait to see if the leak looks legit, of course; the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has a release date: this Tuesday, 5th December at 2pm UK time.

Developer Rockstar announced the news yesterday (1st December), and anticipation is clearly high – within seconds, the studio's post on X/Twitter was already awash with some very enthusiastic responses.