Grab an all-AMD Asus TUF gaming laptop for just £880 in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal

Amazon currently have this all-AMD Asus TUF gaming laptop with an RX 7600S graphics card for just £879.99 for Cyber Monday, a discount of £80. This is a great deal for such a capable gaming work station.

The Ryzen 7 7735HS processor has eight cores and 16 threads, so you'll have no issue multitasking or using demanding games and apps. The same applies for the high-end RX 7600S GPU.

But the 16-inch 1200p display refreshes at 165Hz, giving you extra vertical space with the 16:10 aspect ratio. Although more manufacturers are beginning to embrace this aspect ratio, it's still uncommon, making this a great screen for work and play. There's also a 90Whr battery here, which is close to the limit a laptop can have, so you'll actually get some decent work done when you're away from an outlet.

