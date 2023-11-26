Grab a SteelSeries Rival 3 wired gaming mouse for just £18 this Black Friday weekend

This Black Friday weekend is one of the best times of the year to buy gaming tech and accessories and upgrade your setup in big or small ways.

SteelSeries' excellent Rival 3 wired gaming mouse is down to just £17.99 from Amazon this Black Friday weekend, which is one of the cheapest upgrades you can make to your gaming life. This is a well-reviewed mouse, and is currently Digital Foundry's best budget gaming mouse in their buying guide.

You can see from the specs list why this is a great mouse for the price. Inside is the company's TrueMove optical sensor, and the on-board memory can save polling rate and keybinds. The durability hasn't been compromised for the price either, with 60M clicks being rated for its lifespan. There's also the obligatory RGB lighting, so it's going to look more stylish than any non-gaming mouse you might currently be using.

There are many more deals going across a range of products for all types of budgets. Check out our Black Friday deals guide to see what else could upgrade your gaming life.