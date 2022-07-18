Grab a Samsung SSD for under £100 at Amazon post-Prime Day

There were a lot of exciting deals last week during Amazon Prime Day, with SSD discounts appearing as some of the best highlights of the sales event.

While Prime Day is firmly in the rear-view, there are still some great discounts on Samsung SSDs available at Amazon right now, with some of their best SSDs going down to under £100.

The pick of the bunch is Samsung's 980 Pro SSD with heatsink, which is a great option to upgrade the storage on your PC or PS5.

The 980 Pro boasts sequential read speed of up to 6400MB/s so your games, apps, and programmes are sure to load quickly. And thanks to it being NVMe, you only need to palce it into one of your computer's NVMe slots to get it set up. No need for annoying cables and it can sit there on the motherboard forever.

The 980 Pro is compatible with PS5s and will give all the same benefits, but is a bit more complicated to install when compared to a PC. Luckily Digital Foundry have a guide on PS5 SSD requirements that you can check out, plus you can read the official requirements and install guide from Sony to make it even easier to install.

If you don't fancy fiddling with screwdrivers and slots to upgrade your storage, or if you need to take games with you somewhere, an external SSD can be a great alternative way to get more space.

The Samsung T7 Shield is a durable external SSD that will store up to 1TB of your games and other data, and you can safely take it with you and easily connect it to a console or PC.

An external SSD won't be as fast as an internal M.2 one, but the T7 will still be an upgrade over an old hard-drive with its read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. It's the versatility that's the real draw with this, thanks to its size and the Type-C to C and Type-C to A cables that come included.

Two good choices to expand your storage whether you're a PC or console gamer, or both!