Grab a Black Friday discount of 60% on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset

Black Friday 2023 less than 24 hours away and before the gaming deals and more unleash themselves to a much greater degree, we're sharing some last minute early deals you can pickup before the main event.

One of those deals will be perfect for upping your sound game with the PC and console-compatible Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, now available from Amazon for just $80.99, a 60-per-cent discount from its original price.

This particular variant of the BlackShark V2 Pro features a wireless connection, as well as a sound card that - along with its 7.1 spatial surround sound - will net you better and higher quality audio, perfect for use in competitve games. That use case also carries through in its design thanks to a slick Rainbow Six: Siege-themed aesthetic, though this design is only available on Amazon US.

There are a couple of cheaper alternatives worth considering too. One retains the audio strengths of the aforementioned headset, sporting a wired connection instead, but is $20 cheaper than the wireless version, whilst the other is a further $20 less but forgoes the inclusion of a dedicated sound card.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals like this one, be sure to check out the various other gaming deals we're covering.