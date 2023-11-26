Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro Wireless Mouse for just £65 this Black Friday weekend

More than half off the Genshin Impact edition.

Alan Wen avatar
Deals by Alan Wen Contributor
Published on

Deals continue through this Black Friday weekend, with savings to be made on a wide range of gaming and tech items including PC gaming accessories.

Razer's excellent DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse has got a great discount from Amazon, where the Genshin Impact edition is on sale for more than half price, down to just £64.99.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse (Genshin Impact) - £64.99 from Amazon UK (Was £139.99)

Buy now

That's a great bargain for Genshin Impact fans but even if you're not familiar with the popular free-to-play open world action RPG, you'll still find that it sports a very tasteful elegant design. More importantly, it's got all the features of any excellent gaming mouse, Premium mice like this are hard to come by. First of all,including a 20,000 DPI sensor, ergonomic form factor, and chroma RGB lighting that can be customised with your own gaming set-up.

US readers also needn't miss out as the standard black version of the DeathAdder V2 Pro is also on sale with a 52% discount from Amazon for just $62.

These aren't the only gaming mice with great offers too as you've also got Logitech's excellent G502 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse at half-price, so you've got a few options this Black Friday weekend.

If you're instead looking for deals on controllers, or perhaps a gaming laptop discount then head over to our Black Friday deals guide for even more great gaming and tech offers.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals PC
About the Author
Alan Wen avatar

Alan Wen

Contributor

Alan is a freelance writer and critic with an unabashed love of Japanese games and RPGs, despite having less time for them. He will also find any excuse to get all blue skies about Sega.

Comments