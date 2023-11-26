Get the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro Wireless Mouse for just £65 this Black Friday weekend

Deals continue through this Black Friday weekend, with savings to be made on a wide range of gaming and tech items including PC gaming accessories.

Razer's excellent DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse has got a great discount from Amazon, where the Genshin Impact edition is on sale for more than half price, down to just £64.99.

That's a great bargain for Genshin Impact fans but even if you're not familiar with the popular free-to-play open world action RPG, you'll still find that it sports a very tasteful elegant design. More importantly, it's got all the features of any excellent gaming mouse, Premium mice like this are hard to come by. First of all,including a 20,000 DPI sensor, ergonomic form factor, and chroma RGB lighting that can be customised with your own gaming set-up.

US readers also needn't miss out as the standard black version of the DeathAdder V2 Pro is also on sale with a 52% discount from Amazon for just $62.

These aren't the only gaming mice with great offers too as you've also got Logitech's excellent G502 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse at half-price, so you've got a few options this Black Friday weekend.

