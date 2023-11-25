Get the Pico 4 VR headset holiday bundle from just £259 this Black Friday

Black Friday deals continue into this weekend, so if you're still searching for great deals after yesterday's big day then you've come to the right place.

While the Meta Quest 2 is probably the more popular and cheapest all-in-one headset entry into VR, the Pico 4 is the better headset in both comfort and specs. It's overall the better deal as well as you can get this all-in-one headset bundled with three free games starting from just £259, which is available at Amazon and Currys.

While the Quest 2 has been reduced to £249 for Black Friday, having three games bundled makes the Pico 4 a better deal. It's also the better hardware, with a more compact and lighter design while the lens also make use of 4K resolution compared to the Quest 2's 1832 x 1920, making for sharper visuals and more immersive VR.

The holiday bundle comes with three games: Arizona Sunshine 2 (releasing on 7 December), Green Hell VR and Warplanes: Battle over the Pacific. Just make sure you register the device from now and by 14 January 2024 to receive this bundle.

To keep track of even more great deals this Black Friday weekend, check out our deals guide where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the best offers in gaming and tech.