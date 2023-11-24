Get LG's 42-inch C3 OLED TV for just £849 with promo code this Black Friday from Currys

We've finally come to Black Friday, and while there's been a lot of discounts already, if you've been holding out for the best deals on the big day itself you'll likely not be disappointed.

Black Friday is traditionally the best time to get a new TV you've been saving up for at a bargain, especially if you're looking to upgrade to an OLED TV. While most might be after the largest screen for the living room, LG's 42-inch C3 model has been discounted from £1399 to £949 at Currys, but the retailer also has a promotion that lets you get it for just £849.

It looks like Currys' website server is down at the moment but hopefully they'll be back up and running soon.

While it already has a decent discount, you can save an additional £100 by using the promo code 'VISION100OFF' at checkout. Note however that the £849 only applies if you are able to collect the TV from a local Currys store, as delivery will cost you at least £30.

LG first released a 42-inch model of OLED TV range last year, which is still currently the smallest size you can find for OLED TVs. It's an ideal size for people with less room but who don't want to miss out on a frankly next-gen upgrade in visuals from the bright OLED panels. Alongside 4K resolution and HDR, the 120Hz refresh rate can also take your gaming to the next level with the ability run supported games at higher frame rates.

Be sure to follow our, Black Friday deals guide for even more great gaming deals, from consoles and gaming laptops, to headsets and other game-enhancing peripherals. You can also check out Digital Foundry's guide to the best Black Friday 4K TV deals for even more offers.