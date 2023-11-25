Get Elden Ring and a PS5 DualSense charging station for £40 with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are continuing into the weekend and Cyber Monday, so don't worry if you had slept on offers yesterday as there are still plenty of great discounts to snap up.

One of the best games of 2022, Elden Ring, is now available for just £20 from The Game Collection when purchased with a select PS5 hardware or accessory. The cheapest available item from the list is a PS5 DualSense Charging Station, so when combined you can get both for just £40.15.

Naturally, this deal only applies to if you are buying the PS5 version of Elden Ring and not if for some reason you wanted to get it for Xbox Series X/S. If you're not in need of a DualSense Charging Station, other eligible items include DualSense controllers or the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. However, getting Elden Ring and the DualSense Charging Station is the lowest possible price for this deal.

If you're looking for Xbox-related deals instead, or maybe keen to find a good bargain on a gaming laptop or an SSD, then be sure to follow our Black Friday deals guide for all the best and latest offers in gaming and tech.