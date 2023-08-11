Get an extra £10 of rewards points at The Game Collection when you buy these games
Includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros Wonder, Armored Core 6 and more.
The Game Collection is a great place for deals on the latest games and bargains on older titles to help build out your game library. Right now you can earn an extra £10 of the retailer's reward points when you purchase one or more of a select range of games.
This includes some notable pre-orders for games that are coming out soon, like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder which both come out on 20th October.
There are also some great recent games featured in this promotion, like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI, so if you've been eyeing those up now's a good time to grab them.
Whether you're a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or Xbox user, there are lots of games to order and pre-order that you can get you an extra £10 of reward points, so make sure to have a look at all of the games at The Game Collection that are included the offer. Down below we've listed some of our top picks for each console:
PlayStation
- Madden NFL 24 (PS5 pre-order) - £59.95
- Dead Space Remake (PS5) - £54.95
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 (PS5 pre-order) - £48.95
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS5) - £34.95
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition (PS5 pre-order)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition (PS4 pre-order) - £49.95
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5 pre-order) - £64.95
- Assassin's Creed Mirage With FREE Steelbook (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade pre-order) - £37.95
- EA Sports FC 24 (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade pre-order) - £59.95
Xbox
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition (Xbox One/Series X pre-order) - £49.95
- Madden NFL 24 (Xbox One/Series X pre-order) - £59.95
- Mortal Kombat 1 (Xbox Series X pre-order) - £59.95
- EA Sports FC 24 (Xbox One/Series X pre-order) - £59.95
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 (Xbox Series X pre-order) - £48.95
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Xbox Series X) - £54.95
Nintendo Switch
- Metroid Dread - £34.95
- Animal Crossing New Horizons - £39.95
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - £35.95
- Bayonetta 3 - £29.95
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition - £34.95
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order - £49.95
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - £37.95
- Super Mario Bros Wonder pre-order - £42.95
- Super Mario RPG pre-order - £42.95
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 pre-order - £48.95
Buying any of these games will also get you over 4,000 reward points, so add the £10 extra from the promotion and you'll be able to save £14 off your next Game Collection purchase! You'll get your points when the game has been dispatched, however, so if you pre-order one of the games you'll have to wait until it's released to get them.
We'll let you know when there are some more great deals on games at The Game Collection for you to spend those extra reward points, so make sure you're checking the Deals hub here on Eurogamer to know when we've spotted a good deal. You can also get notified about when we post by following the tags underneath this article.