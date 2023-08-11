If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get an extra £10 of rewards points at The Game Collection when you buy these games

Includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros Wonder, Armored Core 6 and more.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Armored Core 6, and Super Mario Bros Wonder box covers
Mark Harrison
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

The Game Collection is a great place for deals on the latest games and bargains on older titles to help build out your game library. Right now you can earn an extra £10 of the retailer's reward points when you purchase one or more of a select range of games.

This includes some notable pre-orders for games that are coming out soon, like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder which both come out on 20th October.

There are also some great recent games featured in this promotion, like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI, so if you've been eyeing those up now's a good time to grab them.

Whether you're a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or Xbox user, there are lots of games to order and pre-order that you can get you an extra £10 of reward points, so make sure to have a look at all of the games at The Game Collection that are included the offer. Down below we've listed some of our top picks for each console:

PlayStation

Venom in Spider-Man 2
Image credit: Insomniac Games.

Xbox

A close-up fight with a boss in Armored Core 6.
Image credit: Bandai Namco

Nintendo Switch

Mario in Super Mario RPG remake
Image credit: Nintendo

Buying any of these games will also get you over 4,000 reward points, so add the £10 extra from the promotion and you'll be able to save £14 off your next Game Collection purchase! You'll get your points when the game has been dispatched, however, so if you pre-order one of the games you'll have to wait until it's released to get them.

We'll let you know when there are some more great deals on games at The Game Collection for you to spend those extra reward points, so make sure you're checking the Deals hub here on Eurogamer to know when we've spotted a good deal. You can also get notified about when we post by following the tags underneath this article.

About the Author
Mark Harrison avatar

Mark Harrison

Commerce Writer

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Comments
